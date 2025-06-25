Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie just turned his feud with President Donald Trump into a two vs. one brawl.

The Kentucky Republican dragged Vice President JD Vance into his high-profile battle with Trump over the administration’s decision to join the conflict in the Middle East by striking Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Vance wrote in a post on X: “I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do 😂”

Massie’s response was brief: “Ask Mike Pence about his last month.”

Though Pence was a loyal lieutenant of Trump throughout his first term, their relationship quickly eroded after he chose to certify Joe Biden’s election win against the background of a violent riot at the Capitol incited by the president himself on Jan. 6, 2021.

Massie’s swipe at Vance was the latest salvo of his ongoing feud with Trump, who ordered a strike on Iran despite resounding calls from America First conservatives to stay out of the conflict.

“We are exhausted,” Massie told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “We are tired from all of these wars, and we’re non-interventionists. I mean, this was one of the promises. I mean, are you going to call President Trump’s campaign an isolationist campaign? What he promised us was, we would put America first.”

The interview sent Trump spiraling into a Truth Social meltdown where he excommunicated Massie from MAGAworld.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post. “Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him.”

Massie kept it sassy in his response to the president.

“Donald Trump declared so much War on me today it should require an Act of Congress,” he wrote on X.

In a Tuesday interview on Redacted, Massie laughed off the attacks as he speculated on the root of Trump’s distaste for him.

“I think the reason he’s concerned about me is twofold. Number one, I am speaking the truth,” he said. “Number two, I’m the horse that’s not in the barn. I’m not controlled. I’m not controlled by the Republican Party. I’m not controlled by any president. I never have been.”

Massie also mused that Trump was likely unhappy with him for voting against the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”