MAGA War Hawks Demand to Know if Vance Opposed Bombs

MAGA war hawks are questioning Vice President JD Vance’s support of President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

A Reuters report revealed that Vance allegedly “pushed back” against Israeli officials urging the United States’ involvement in Iran during a tense phone call Thursday with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and several top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and military chief Eyal Zamir. Vance reportedly said that the U.S. “shouldn’t be directly involved” in the conflict.

Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, 2025, following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

Fox News host Mark Levin expressed his concern over the report: “Is this report about Vance accurate? It’s very important that we know either way at some point,” he posted to X on Sunday. ADVERTISEMENT

Is this report about Vance accurate? It’s very important that we know either way at some point. https://t.co/TBD8dyH0yB — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 22, 2025

One MAGA user commented: “Foreign agent. Look into him @FBI.”

A few hours later, Levin posted an update saying that he was “informed by a solid source that the Reuters report about Vance is inaccurate.”

I’m informed by a solid source that the Reuters report about Vance is inaccurate. https://t.co/ho5UngHqj0 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 22, 2025

A White House official also told Reuters that “the Vice President did not say this during the call” but declined to elaborate, according to the outlet.

Some users accused Levin of being “fake MAGA!” and of spreading rumors, with one user commenting: “We told you so.”

Vice President JD Vance told Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that he opposed U.S. involvement in Iran, according to Reuters. Jabin Botsford /The Washington Post via Getty

For his part, Vance has defended Trump’s decision to bomb the three Iranian nuclear facilities, assuring Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker Sunday that the U.S. was “not at war with Iran.”

“We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

But MAGA continues to remain divided on Trump’s decision to bomb Iran. Social media erupted moments after the president announced the attack on Truth Social Saturday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting alongside Vice President J.D. Vance in the Situation Room at the White Donald Trump holds a meeting alongside J.D. Vance in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, 2025. The White House/Handout via Reuters

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump wrote.

MAGA Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed their concern over the decision, with Massie noting Saturday how “this is not Constitutional.”

This is not Constitutional. https://t.co/EU3fS5jcwb — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 21, 2025

Massie also told Face the Nation Sunday that the administration still had “calmer heads that could prevail,” citing Vance as an example.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky congressman sided with Democrats on the “Iran war Power Resolution” bill which would prevent Trump from sending U.S. Armed Forces into “unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran” without the approval of Congress.

JD Vance Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie said on X.

I just introduced an Iran War Powers Resolution with @RepRoKhanna to prohibit U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war.



This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/LuIl59lt45 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 17, 2025

Levin promptly called Massie a “little weasel in Congress” and defended the president for considering whether or not to involve the U.S. in Iran, telling Sean Hannity Tuesday that “this is good versus evil.”