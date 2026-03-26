GOP Rep Calls for MAGA War Hawk to Be Stripped of Oval Office Access

A MAGA civil war is shaping up over a Senate Republican’s warmongering against Iran.

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack, 38, said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, 70, should get his Oval Office access snatched away after he prodded President Donald Trump into waging war on Iran.

President Donald Trump previously endorsed Florida Rep. Kat Cammack. REUTERS

“Do you think that Lindsey Graham should continue to have such a prominent role in the execution of the war?” Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manríquez asked Cammack on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“I absolutely think he should have his Oval Office credentials revoked,” she responded.

Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cammack joined a growing chorus of MAGA Republicans who have voiced concern about the longtime war hawk’s influence on Trump’s decision-making.

Later on Wednesday, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said the senator from her own state was part of the “Washington war machine.”

“I want President Trump to take Lindsey Graham out of the Situation Room,” she told CNN’s Laura Coates.

Asked whether Graham was advising Trump on the war, Mace said “he brags about it.”

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett also branded Graham a “war pimp” — months before Trump even decided to join Israel in attacking Iran.

Just days after the U.S. launched a war, Graham called on Trump to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon alongside the Israeli Defense Forces.

“Lindsey hasn’t seen a fist fight he hasn’t wanted to turn into a bombing,” Burchett told reporters.

Graham has spent years pushing for U.S. attacks on Iran. The South Carolina Republican has privately egged on Trump, in addition to regularly appearing on cable networks to appeal to his audience of one.

When he hit the links with Trump after the 2024 election, Graham put attacks on Iran high up on the president’s second-term agenda.

Graham is constantly in Trump's ear about Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“I told him before he took office … ‘If you can collapse this terrorist regime, that’s Berlin Wall stuff,’” the senator told Politico.