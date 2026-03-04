MAGA Rep Slaps Down War Lust of Trump’s Top Bootlicker

A top GOP lawmaker has torched war-hungry Trump sycophant Lindsey Graham.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett dismissed a call Tuesday from the South Carolina Republican to go deeper into President Donald Trump’s new war in the Middle East.

Graham had called on Trump directly to target Hezbollah in Lebanon alongside Israeli Defense Forces.

Burchett roasted his GOP colleague on Capitol Hill. C-SPAN

“Fly with Israel and go after Hezbollah, which has American blood on its hands. Not only take the mothership of Iran. Also take the proxy of Hezbollah,” Graham demanded while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

Burchett, who called Graham a “war pimp” last June, had a withering response when asked about his colleague’s remarks.

“Senator Lindsey Graham is now calling for the U.S. to start bombing Lebanon in response to the Hezbollah IDF action,” a journalist said.

Sen. Graham has a hawkish approach to war with Iran. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Burchett responded, “Lindsey hasn’t seen a fist fight he hasn’t wanted to turn into a bombing, right? So I just take it with a grain of salt, dude.”

He turned to another reporter before turning back to the one who told him about Graham’s comments and quipped, “That’s a good quote.”

Graham was sharply critical of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary but later became one of his most vocal defenders. Where Trump acted forcefully, Graham backed him.

Graham strongly backed Trump’s 2020 decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and has consistently pushed for a hard line against Tehran.

He was also pleased with Trump’s decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites last June alongside Israel. He urged Trump to go “all in” at the time, while saying it was “time to close the chapter” on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Supreme Leader was assassinated in Trump’s more recent offensive last weekend.

Graham’s hawkish stance earned him a cutting rebuke from Burchett, speaking on CNN, last year. Of Graham and fellow war hawk Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Burchett said: “I call them war pimps.”

U.S. President Donald J. Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Burchett also touched on concerns from some voters that the latest operation could morph into a “forever war.”

“I would say stay concerned,” he said. “I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue.”