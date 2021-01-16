Gun-Loving GOP Rep’s Comms Director Quits After Just Two Weeks
FINAL STRAW
After mere days on the job, freshman GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s communications director has resigned. “Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office. I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best,” Ben Goldey said in a statement to Axios. Boebert was sworn in earlier this month and has been a vocal supporter of President Trump’s dangerous campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Colorado, Boebert has made her gun fetish central to her political identity. Goldey’s resignation follows that of Lauren Blair Bianchi, Senator Ted Cruz’s communications director on Monday. Bianchi reportedly resigned over Cruz’s vehement refusal to accept Biden’s presidential victory.