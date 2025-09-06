MTG Launches Fresh Assault on GOP Amid MAGA’s Epstein Civil War

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is “shocked” by her Republican colleagues’ lack of transparency on the Epstein files.

“We campaigned on transparency issues like release the Epstein files,” the firebrand Georgia representative told the Wall Street Journal Saturday. “All of a sudden, there’s this hard stance coming from the Republican leadership and many of the members and the administration, and I’m shocked by it.”

“The truth needs to come out,” she added. “And the government holds the truth.”

It's cognitive-dissonance o'clock as Greene continues to push Trump to release fresh findings on the Jeffrey Epstein case. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Donald Trump—whom Greene has previously compared to the Founding Fathers, Nelson Mandela, and Jesus Christ—is currently suing the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion over its reporting on his past relationship with the convicted pedophile sex trafficker.

Trump, who’s for years courted conspiracy theorists who believe Epstein was part of an international pedophilic cabal, once described the late financier as a “terrific guy” who likes women “on the younger side.” His lawsuit pertains to the newspaper’s allegations that in 2003, he also wrote Epstein a birthday card featuring a sketch of a naked woman accompanied by a bizarre imagined exchange about “enigmas” and “wonderful secrets.”

Trump has increasingly written off the Epstein case, long a centrepiece of far-right conspiracy theories, as a Democratic "hoax" designed to smear his name. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Their relationship has rocketed back into the spotlight over the past several months after the Justice Department, in defiance of rumors long cherished by the far right, found Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide, rather than murder, and that he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy accomplices.

Greene’s comments come as the White House scrabbles to deter lawmakers from joining a growing bipartisan push to force the release of new findings on the case, and only a day after House Speaker Mike Johnson prompted ridicule by claiming Trump had worked to gather information on Epstein’s crimes as an “FBI informant.”

The White House has tried to pour cold water on Congressional transparency efforts—led in part by Greene and fellow Republican Thomas Massie—by claiming Trump was an "FBI informant" on the Epstein case. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Greene, along with fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and every single Democratic member of the House, has played a key role in advancing legislation that would see a floor vote held on the release of fresh documents. She also urged Trump to meet with the late financier’s victims in the Oval Office earlier this week.

She told the Journal she has every faith the president, who has called the Epstein case a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats and other opponents hellbent on smearing his name, will side with the sex trafficker’s survivors once he hears their stories in person because, the Georgia representative says, “I just know his heart.”

Greene also described the Trump administration’s reluctance to release further findings as “a major misstep” and “an uncalculated error that is going to have ramifications directly in the midterms.”