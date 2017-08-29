GOP Rep Organizing Trump Meeting to Relay Info From Julian Assange

CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) said he is organizing a meeting with President Donald Trump in order to discuss information Rohrabacher received from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when the two met earlier this month. Rohrabacher claims the information shows that Russia was not involved in the cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee last year. “They’ve had this story over and over and again shoved down their throats as if the Russians colluded with Donald Trump, and this is an attempt, as I say, to negate their vote in the ballot booth. When the American people realize that this is a con job and a power grab, they’ll be upset,” Rohrabacher, one of the most pro-Russia members of Congress, said on Sean Hannity’s radio show.