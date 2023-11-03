House Republican Introduces Bill to Expel Palestinians From the U.S.
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), who resigned as Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior over several ethics scandals, introduced a House bill on Thursday, entitled the Safeguarding Americans from Extremism Act, seeking to ban all Palestinians from entering the U.S. and expel those who entered after Oct. 1. According to The Messenger, the bill seeks to prevent “Palestinian terrorists” from abusing the immigration system by preventing the Department of Homeland Security from providing visas or granting asylum or refugee status to Palestinians and kicking out those who arrived in the U.S. on or after Oct. 1. “I don’t trust the Biden administration any more than I do the Palestinian Authority to screen who is allowed to come into the United States,” Zinke said. He also mentioned that this was “the most anti-Hamas immigration legislation I have seen.” The bill had 10 co-sponsors, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Andy Harris (R-MD), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Bill Posey (R-FL), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).