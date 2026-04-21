Nancy Mace Launches Plot to Expel Fellow MAGA Star From Congress

Rep. Nancy Mace has drawn the knives on a fellow MAGA diehard in the House over serious allegations of misconduct in public office.

The firebrand South Carolina congresswoman is now pushing to have Florida Rep. Cory Mills thrown out of the House over allegations he engaged in “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence” as well as violations of campaign finance rules, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Several Democratic members of the chamber have similarly called for Mills to go over the accusations, but Mace, who has previously described herself as a survivor of rape and domestic abuse, has gone further by tabling a resolution that could eventually force a vote on the matter.

Mills is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

“The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long and we are done letting it slide,” Mace wrote in a statement. “We tried to censure him and strip him from his committee assignments. Both parties blocked it, but we are not backing down.”

Mills, a military veteran turned weapons contractor who flipped a Democratic seat in 2022, has flatly denied the accusations against him and accused his detractors of engaging in a coordinated smear campaign.

Both representatives have proven themselves staunch loyalists of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

The sexual misconduct allegations involve two separate women and span more than a year. Lindsey Langston, a Republican state committeewoman and Miss United States 2024, claims that after an earlier relationship with Mills ended, the congressman bombarded her with messages in which he threatened to release intimate photos of her and harm any future partners she might have.

A second woman later accused Mills of assaulting her at his home in D.C. Body camera footage and a police affidavit revealed officers came close to arresting Mills in February 2025 over the claims, which the woman later withdrew.

In the bodycam, it appears that Mills threatens to call then-attorney general Pam Bondi. His case was ultimately dropped because of the actions of Ed Martin, then the acting U.S. attorney for D.C.

The finance-related accusations center on claims that Mills improperly mixed personal spending with campaign funds and potentially channeled donor money for personal benefit.

Mills has already shot back at Mace over her claims, which the House Ethics Committee is investigating.

“Rather than political fundraising theatrics by Mace ‘introduced’ ignoring due process, why not notice for a vote?” he wrote in a post on X.

He then pointed out that the same committee is, in fact, currently also investigating Mace over claims that she overbilled her congressional office for funds to maintain her home in D.C., a probe her representatives have called “fundamentally flawed.”