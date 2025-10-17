GOP Rolls Out ‘Hard to Watch’ Ad of AI-Generated Dem

Senate Republicans have rolled out a “hard to watch” attack advertisement against Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer that uses generative AI to speak.

The unsettling ad, created to make Schumer “look” directly into a camera while talking about the government shutdown, was tagged as using artificial intelligence, but did so using small, partially transparent text in the clip’s right-hand corner.

Schumer is made to smile creepily and say twice, “Every day gets better for us.” After he “speaks,” the camera pushes in tight on his face.

Week 3 of the Schumer Shutdown:



"Every day gets better for us." pic.twitter.com/1qeNKhvcfI — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 17, 2025

The real Schumer, 73, did say that “every day gets better for us” while discussing the ongoing government shutdown with a Punchbowl News reporter last week, but video of him making the remark was never released.

Democrats and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have each tried to spin the government shutdown as being the other party’s fault. However, with the GOP controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, polls show that the majority of Americans blame Republicans for the budget impasse that is requiring air traffic controllers and TSA agents to continue working without pay.

There was swift mockery of the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s ad that used AI. The top comment under the clip on X had received more than 10 times the likes that the actual video received as of early Friday afternoon.

Using AI to make your opponent look bad...



A cope that is so painful it's hard to watch. — La cousine de Chantal de Terrebonne (@ari35285) October 17, 2025

“Using AI to make your opponent look bad,” the comment read. “A cope that is so painful it’s hard to watch.”

Another critic commented, “So desperate that you’ve resorted to AI deepfakes to smear your opponents. Despicable.”

The use of AI caught the attention of political reporters, too.

The New York Times’ national political reporter Shane Goldmacher quote-tweeted the video on X and wrote, “New boundaries being pushed here.” Nathaniel Reed, of Scripps News, added that it was an “eyebrow-raising move.”

Schumer’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. It is unclear whether the NRSC plans to utilize the video, titled “Schumer Shutdown,” beyond its social media post, which includes a direct donation link to the committee.

A spokesperson for the NRSC defended the use of AI in a statement.

“AI is here and not going anywhere. Adapt and win or pearl clutch and lose,” said the spokeswoman, Joanna Rodriguez. “Senate Democrats voted 10 times to keep the government closed. The impacts are as real as Schumer’s quote to Punchbowl News. Missed pay. Staff shortages. Benefits at risk. It’s all ‘better‘ for Chuck.”