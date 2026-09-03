A health condition that Maine Sen. Susan Collins disclosed this spring was on full display in a lengthy video interview published Wednesday.

Collins, 73, sat down with Politico at a lobster shack in her home state, which she has represented in the Senate since 1997. The Republican, who is running for a sixth term, revealed in May that, throughout her time in the upper chamber, she has had a tremor, which she treats with medication.

“What I have is an extremely common condition that is called a benign essential tremor,” Collins told News Center Maine. “I have had it for the entire time that I have served in the United States Senate. It has absolutely no impact on my ability to do my job or on how I feel each day.”

Susan Collins faces a tough reelection battle in her quest for a sixth term. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The condition, which Collins said is “inconvenient at times, but that’s all,” causes trembling in her hands, head and voice.

During Collins’ nearly hour-long sit-down with Politico, those symptoms were evident as she ate chowder and drank from a glass. She opted not to crack open a lobster on a tray in front of her.

Collins’ condition is not associated with neurological impairment or cognitive decline and is distinct from conditions such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Dr. Rees Cosgrove, chief of the Division of Functional Neurosurgery at Mass General Brigham, told News Center Maine.

But it “tends to slowly get worse over time,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted Collins’ office for comment about whether her condition is worsening, citing the Politico video interview, but did not immediately hear back.

Collins says her condition does not affect her ability to do her job. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

In the Politico interview, Collins was asked about the general public’s concern about having so many elderly members of Congress.

“I think it’s totally due to the concealment of Joe Biden’s health problems. I think that’s what did it,” said Collins, who revealed her condition only in May after nearly three decades in office and amid social media speculation.

9/2 Maine Senator Susan Collins says she'd consider seeking a 7th term if she wins again in November, blames voters' concerns about elected officials' ages on President Biden #maine #MEpolitics pic.twitter.com/Ksrc4YJuS5 — Maine Newsroom (@MaineNewsroom) September 2, 2026

Collins also declined to rule out running again six years from now, when she would be 79, despite having pledged in 1996 to serve only two terms.

“Never say never in politics,” she said.

Collins’ seat is critical to Democrats’ chances of retaking the Senate. Several election forecasters either rate it a toss-up or give a slight advantage to her Democratic opponent, 58-year-old Troy Jackson, a logger and former president of the Maine Senate.

As of last Thursday, Collins said she would participate in four debates, while Jackson has said he prefers town hall-style debates.