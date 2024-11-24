GOP Senator: ‘It’s a Slur’ to Call Tulsi Gabbard a Foreign Asset

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt voiced his strong support for Tulsi Gabbard as she faces accusations that her allegiance is overseas.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Gabbard for the role of Director of National Intelligence, despite concerns from Republicans and Democrats alike that she has a secret relationship with Russia.

Speaking with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press on Sunday, Schmitt claimed that it was a “slur” to suggest that Gabbard had anti-American connections, and that he was “absolutely” on board for her to head US intelligence.

Welker introduced the topic of Gabbard’s loyalties with a clip from Nikki Haley Live, in which Haley claimed that the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii sympathized with hostile nations, though Gabbard has denied repeating Russian propaganda.

“This is not a place for a Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer. DNI has to analyze real threats. Are we comfortable with someone like that at the top of our national intelligence agencies?” Haley said on SiriusXM earlier this week.

“So, Senator, what say you? Are you comfortable? Will you vote for Tulsi Gabbard?” Welker asked.

The Missouri senator came in strong, saying: “I think it’s really interesting that anybody that has a different political view now is being cast as a Russian asset. It’s totally ridiculous.

“Tulsi Gabbard has served in our military, she served as a congresswoman from Hawaii - as a Democrat, I might add.”

He continued his passionate defense: “But I think it’s insulting - it’s a slur, quite frankly - you know, there’s no evidence that she’s the asset of another country. She served this country honorably.

“And by the way, she cares deeply about our constitution, and civil liberties, and making sure people aren’t being targeted by these intelligence agencies,” he said, adding, “So, again, I think this is a reformer who can come in, who maybe is not part of the same Washington cocktail party circuit that people in the intel community are used to, but maybe that’s exactly what we need right now.”

The Senator continued: “President Trump listened to the American people when they screamed about these issues. They want to be heard. They feel like Washington’s broken, and they think bringing somebody in like Tulsi Gabbard is welcome news.”

“So you’re a yes on Tulsi Gabbard, Senator? Just to be clear,” NBC News' Welker prompted.

Schmitt clarified that he was 100% behind Gabbard, and also threw his support behind two other equally controversial nominees.

“I’m a yes on Pam Bondi, I’m a yes on Pete Hegseth, I’m a yes on Tulsi Gabbard, absolutely,” he said.