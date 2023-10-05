GOP Senator: Matt Gaetz Once Called Kristi Noem a ‘Fine B-Word’
CLASSY
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) continues to dish on Matt Gaetz’s alleged creepy behavior around his congressional colleagues, this time claiming the MAGA lawmaker once drooled over South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem while calling her a “fine b-word.” Angry over Gaetz leading the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, Mullin told CNN on Wednesday the Florida lawmaker “would brag about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night.” During a Thursday morning appearance on Newsmax, Mullin said the first time he ever met Gaetz was at a congressional orientation where Noem was speaking. “He said, ‘Man she’s a fine—’ and you can put the b-word in place there,” Mullin declared. “And I looked at him, and I said ‘really,’ because Kristi is a very close friend of mine and he turned around and walked away.” Mullin added that while Gaetz later apologized for the comment, it still shows “the type of individual Matt Gaetz is.” Gaetz faces a House Ethics probe over sexual misconduct accusations and possible expulsion over those allegations, as well as claims of bribery and illicit drug use.