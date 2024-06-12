GOP Senate Hopeful Alleges Trump Took Money Before Endorsing His Rival
‘STAY TUNED’
A Republican Senate hopeful in Nevada is accusing former President Donald Trump of taking money in exchange for endorsements—a bombshell claim that his campaign, when pressed by The New York Times for evidence, said it could prove. “Yes he can, stay tuned,” a representative for Jeff Gunter’s campaign told the newspaper. No evidence, however, has yet been presented. The original claim came in a flurry of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday night following a Trump rally in Las Vegas. “Would you like the hear the inside baseball of what went down yesterday?” he wrote. “The Snakes are within.” Gunter followed up by alleging that “awesome & fearless MAGA warriors” had talked Trump down from endorsing his rival, Sam Brown—but that after receiving a “big check” from “the swamp (McConnell-aligned PAC?),” the former president changed his mind and endorsed Brown after all. Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump, denied the claims in his own post on X. “Proof Point as to why @DrJeffGunter didn’t earn the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump you have a habit of making up crap,” he wrote. “President Trump makes his own decisions and this is another example of him choosing wisely.”