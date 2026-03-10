Sen. Rand Paul is breaking with President Donald Trump’s aggressive Iran policy—and warning the conflict could hand Democrats a powerful weapon heading into the looming midterm elections.

The Kentucky Republican appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Tuesday morning, where host Maria Bartiromo pressed him about the growing U.S. military campaign against Iran. An escalating conflict that the senator says has put Republicans further “behind the 8-ball” as the military operation enters its 11th day.

Paul, who has long warned against U.S. military entanglements in the Middle East, said the conflict risks spiraling into a prolonged war that could backfire politically for Republicans.

The interview came as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, delivered a live update on the military campaign, signaling the conflict may be far from over. Hegseth suggested the U.S. would continue military pressure until the enemy was “decisively defeated,” adding that the timeline would unfold at a pace determined by the Trump admin.

That uncertainty is exactly what worries Paul.

The senator warned that the political consequences could be just as serious as the strategic ones. With Republicans already facing a difficult midterm map, Paul, 63, suggested an extended war could further damage the party’s prospects with voters.

Bartiromo, 58, floated the idea that Republican divisions over foreign policy might weaken the party ahead of the elections. Paul disagreed.

More than 1000 Iranians and six U.S. troops have died in the conflict since Saturday. Majid Khahi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

“I don’t think a split party is the problem,” he said. Instead, he pointed to rising oil and gas prices—something he believes could worsen if the Iran conflict drags on—as the real political threat.

According to Paul, higher energy prices tied to instability in the Middle East could put Republicans further behind with voters already anxious about the economy.

The senator also cautioned that the United States could easily get dragged “into a long process,” arguing that past American interventions in the region have often produced “chaos, not more stability,” Paul said.

Paul has found himself among a small outlier of Republican critics on the administration’s Iran policy. In January, he joined a slim minority of Republicans to back a failed war powers resolution that sought to require congressional authorization before further U.S. military action against Iran.

His stance has already put him at odds with Trump, who called for the five dissenting republicans to “never be elected to office again.”

Paul also criticized what he described as shifting justifications for the military action. He pointed to previous claims from the administration that a military operation last June had severely crippled Iran’s nuclear program, while officials simultaneously warned Tehran could be close to developing a bomb.

“I don’t think those arguments are valid,” Paul said.

The senator also stressed that framing the war as an effort to free oppressed people abroad could lead the United States into endless conflicts.

“If the goal is to free oppressed people,” Paul said, “where would war end?” He pointed to countries such as China, North Korea, and Russia as examples of authoritarian regimes that could theoretically fall under the same logic.

Beyond the geopolitical concerns, Paul said the war also threatens to deepen America’s already massive national debt.

He criticized proposals from some Republicans to significantly increase the defense budget, arguing that expanding military spending while the country runs large deficits is “fiscally irresponsible.”

“In terms of dollars, we are swimming in a sea of debt,” Paul cautioned.

The Trump administration has offered mixed signals about how long the Iran conflict might last. At one point, Trump suggested the operation could be resolved within several weeks. Meanwhile, Hegseth told reporters Tuesday that the latest strikes were only the “beginning” of a broader campaign.

Paul argued that uncertainty itself is the looming threat posed to Americans.

“We’re not in danger of foreign soldiers coming to the United States,” he said. “We’re in danger of the debt that the military-industrial complex is incurring on us.”

Paul’s prediction of an electoral bloodbath for Republicans comes after the party suffered double losses in the Pennsylvania special election for House seats in February.