GOP Unlikely to Block Kagan

    J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo

    Sunday’s talk shows served up a bunch of news on Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan. Newt Gingrich thinks she’s “anti-military” and said President Obama should “withdraw” her nomination; Laura Bush, however, said she’s “really glad” over the prospect of having three women on the nation’s highest bench. Most importantly, the Senate Republican whip, Jon Kyl, took a filibuster off the table, at least for now: "The filibuster should be relegated to the extreme circumstances, and I don't think Elena Kagan represents that," he said.

    Read it at Associated Press