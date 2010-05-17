GOP Unlikely to Block Kagan

CHEAT SHEET
Sunday’s talk shows served up a bunch of news on Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan. Newt Gingrich thinks she’s “anti-military” and said President Obama should “withdraw” her nomination; Laura Bush, however, said she’s “really glad” over the prospect of having three women on the nation’s highest bench. Most importantly, the Senate Republican whip, Jon Kyl, took a filibuster off the table, at least for now: "The filibuster should be relegated to the extreme circumstances, and I don't think Elena Kagan represents that," he said.