GOPer: Gays Could Fake Hate Crimes

Iowa congressman Steve King said Sunday he was unhappy Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer vetoed a controversial bill allowing businesses to refuse service to LGBT customers, and he believes gays could "set up a case" against businesses that don't want to serve them. The Republican added that gays are trying to get "special rights for self-professed behavior." King continued, “When we get into the area of even hate-crimes legislation, I’ve opposed that, because you’re punishing people for what you think went on in their head at the time they perpetuated a crime."