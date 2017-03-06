GOP’s Bill Includes Tax Deduction for Insurance CEOs

CHEAT SHEET
The House Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act includes a tax deduction for health-insurance executives. “Generally, employers may deduct the remunerations paid to employees as ‘ordinary and necessary’ business expenses,” the draft bill, introduced Monday evening, noted. “Obamacare added a limitation for certain health insurance providers that exceeds $500,000 paid to officer, director, or employee. This section repeals the limit on the deduction of a covered health insurance provider for compensation attributable to services performed by an applicable individual starting in 2018.”