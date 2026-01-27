GOP’s Capitol Hill Woes Explode With Fresh Departure

Veteran GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan announced he will not seek reelection in 2028.

The 74-year-old congressional veteran, who has served Southwestern Florida for 20 years, said on Tuesday that he would “pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life.”

“I came to Congress to solve problems, fight for working families, and to help ensure this country remains a place where opportunity is available to anybody willing to work for it,” he wrote in a statement.

Buchanan announced his retirement in a statement on Tuesday. X / Vern Buchanan

Buchanan was first elected to Congress in 2006, in the middle of George W. Bush’s second term. He served Florida’s 13th district until 2013, when he began serving Florida’s 16th.

Buchanan is currently the Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairs the Health Subcommittee, where he’s fought to improve seniors’ access to health care.

He is also a staunch animal rights advocate and advanced the PACT Act, which made animal torture a federal felony. The PACT Act was signed into law in 2019.

Buchanan has been a more moderate Republican throughout his tenure, but secured President Trump's endorsement. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Buchanan maintained a reputation as a moderate conservative through the Bush and Barack Obama presidencies, and was not among the more outspoken MAGA representatives during the Donald Trump and Joe Biden presidencies.

Still, he had Trump’s favor. Buchanan supported Trump’s “travel ban” executive order, which banned visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries in 2017. He also voted against impeaching Trump during the president’s first term.

Trump endorsed Buchanan against MAGA primary challenges in 2021 and 2024. In his 2024 endorsement, Trump praised Buchanan’s commitment to Second Amendment rights and his economic record. Trump also endorsed Buchanan for re-election in November of 2025.

Buchanan adds to a growing list of Republicans who have declined to seek reelection heading into the 2026 midterms.

After former MAGA darling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her shock resignation in November, an anonymous GOP lawmaker told Punchbowl that the GOP’s side of the House was like a “tinderbox” and “more explosive resignations” were to come.

A total of nine Republican representatives, including Elise Stefanik, Neal Dunn, and Dan Newhouse, have announced their retirements from public office.

Eighteen Republicans are pursuing other offices, like Nancy Mace, who is running for Governor of South Carolina, and Chip Roy, who is running for Texas Attorney General.

Vern Buchanan's son James (center) could be a successor to his father's open seat. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Buchanan’s retirement led to immediate speculation about his successor. Rep. Randy Fine voiced support for “America First” Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters.

Christian Ziegler, a former Florida GOP chair, told Politico that Buchanan’s son, James Buchanan, could be Vern’s potential successor. James is currently running for a state Senate seat in Florida. He also mentioned Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn, former state Senate President Bill Galvano, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, and former state Rep. Tommy Gregory.