GOP's Ken Mehlman: I'm Gay

Ken Mehlman, the campaign manager for President George W. Bush’s reelection bid in 2004 and the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, confirmed Wednesday that he is gay. Mehlman said he had only recently arrived at this conclusion himself and had just told family members and associates. Mehlman is now the most powerful Republican in history to admit being gay, and has long been subject to rumors and innuendo about his personal life. “It’s taken me 43 years to get comfortable with this part of my life,” he said, while acknowledging that had he managed to come out of the closet sooner he may have stopped his party’s shift away from gay marriage.