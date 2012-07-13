Gordon Brown Appointed U.N. Envoy

CHEAT SHEET
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been appointed the United Nations’ special envoy for global education, his offices announced on Friday. Brown has been an active campaigner for higher standards of global education, and earlier this year called for the creation of a ”global education fund” to help nations around the world work toward primary education for all children. There is a “hidden and silent emergency in education” Brown said in January of this year – presumably his new United Nations post will provide him with a platform from which to champion the cause. The Labour Party politician served as the United Kingdom’s prime minister from 2007 to 2010.