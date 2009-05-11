CHEAT SHEET
    Gordon Brown's Makeup Routine

    When it comes to his makeup routine, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is something of a diva. He applies an “illuminating foam,” followed by concealer under the eyes, Clinique Superbalanced makeup, and then Guerlain bronzer, according to a sheaf of papers that a (now presumably fired) junior aide mislaid in a cab. The Sun got hold of and then returned the papers, which also include sensitive travel details and a plan of action for dealing with the scandal over members of Parliament charging huge personal sums as expenses. The step-by-step guide to applying the makeup comes at a bad time—Brown is also under fire for expensing thousands of dollars in cleaning services to his brother. “The PM, like everyone on TV, is required to wear make-up,” says a spokesman for Brown.

