Gorka Says Hillary Clinton Is Guilty of Treason, Could ‘Get the Chair’

Sebastian Gorka, the controversial former deputy assistant to President Trump, charged in a Thursday night interview on Fox News that recent allegations against Hillary Clinton are comparable to espionage committed by Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who “got the chair.” Gorka told Sean Hannity, “If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now. The Rosenbergs, OK? This is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did and those people got the chair.” He added, “Think about it. Giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about.” Gorka was referencing the probe House Republicans recently announced into the circumstances surrounding the sale of Canadian mining corporation Uranium One, which was approved in 2010 by the Obama administration. At the time, a committee involving Hillary Clinton approved the sale to Rosatom, Russia’s Atomic Energy Agency.
