Gorsuch Heads to Full Senate Vote

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch cleared a key Senate hurdle on Monday when the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the nomination to the full Senate for a vote. The vote was along party lines, with all 11 Republicans voting to advance the nomination and all nine Democrats opposing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that Gorsuch will be confirmed by the full Senate one way or another this week, implying he will be ready to invoke the so-called “nuclear option” to break a Democratic filibuster. Earlier Monday, Democrats reached the number of votes necessary to filibuster Gorsuch, meaning McConnell will likely trigger the "nuclear option." While Republicans were able to secure three Democratic votes (Joe Donnelly, Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp), they do not have a filibuster-proof majority of 60 votes. Invoking the nuclear option would mean just 51 votes would be needed in order to end the Democrats’ filibuster.
