Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Accused of Raping Actress

Kristina Cohen has accused Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago, according to a Facebook status the actress posted. In Cohen's post, she says she was staying at Westwick’s house with a boyfriend. When she woke up, she said his fingers were “entering my body.” She said, “I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified.” Then, she added, “He held me down and raped me.It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better.” The actor has not yet responded to the allegations.