Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Probe Sexual Misconduct by Legislators

Following an exclusive Daily Beast report on sexual-misconduct allegations at the Texas legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott proposed that state law-enforcement officials investigate the claims made against lawmakers. Abbott’s proposal is part of a new initiative that would require $2 million in funding for the Texas Rangers’ Public Integrity Unit. “By allowing these cases to be reported to the Texas Rangers... we can ensure that claims are investigated by an impartial law enforcement body that is equipped to hold public servants accountable,” Abbott said. The governor’s initiative also includes efforts to fight human trafficking and sexual violence more generally throughout the state. The total proposal would include $39 million in state funding. The Daily Beast report in December included allegations against State Sen. Carlos Uresti and State Sen. Borris Miles. Multiple women accused both Democrats of making lewd comments, of ogling them, and of forcibly kissing them. Both men denied the allegations to The Daily Beast.
