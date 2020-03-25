CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Gov. Newsom: 1 Million Californians Have Filed for Unemployment Amid Coronavirus

    TAKING MEASURES

    Emma Tucker

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that one million people have filed for unemployment in the state since March 13. As of Wednesday, California had at least 2,535 confirmed cases of the virus and 53 deaths. The governor said half of the state’s cases were individuals between the ages of 18 and 49. Newsom announced new measures to ease the economic repercussions of the outbreak in California, including over 4,000 hotel rooms that were being made available to the homeless. “[We] have to focus on economics by focusing on health first,” he said. As of Tuesday, California had conducted at least 66,000 tests. The governor said that 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, and JP Morgan Chase, would commit to a 90-day waiver on mortgage and foreclosure payments for residents affected by the health crisis. Bank of America agreed to a 30-day forbearance. The governor warned, however, that “we’re not even a week or two away” from the end to the statewide “stay-at-home” order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

    Read it at Twitter