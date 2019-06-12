Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants Racing Halted at Santa Anita After 29 Horse Deaths

The death of 29 horses at the racetrack in Santa Anita has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to call for it to be temporarily shut down. “Enough is enough,” Newsom said in a statement, calling on the state racing board to halt races until all horses there are examined and “found fit to compete.” After the most recent two deaths, the board previously recommended racing be suspended for a week—but the track decided to keep the horses running.