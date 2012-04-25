Gov. Perry Endorses Romney

CHEAT SHEET
What a difference a couple of months makes. When Texas Gov. Rick Perry dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination in January, he threw his support to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Now that Gingrich is preparing to abandon his campaign, Perry has endorsed Mitt Romney for president. “Mitt Romney has earned the Republican presidential nomination through hard work, a strong organization, and a disciplined message of restoring America,” Perry said in a statement Wednesday.