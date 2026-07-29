Kentucky’s Other Senator Flamed for Brazen McConnell Hypocrisy

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took aim at Senator Rand Paul for his focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci, 85, while refusing to talk about fellow Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell, 84.

The Democratic governor’s post was the latest in an escalating confrontation between the two Kentuckians amid unanswered questions about McConnell’s health since he was hospitalized more than six weeks ago.

“Today Rand Paul wants to force an 85-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci to address the American people but refuses to ask the same of 84-year-old Mitch McConnell,” Beshear wrote on X, referencing the blockbuster showdown with Fauci on Capitol Hill.

Kentucky's governor puts his state's senator on blast over fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell's absence. X

While Fauci appeared on Capitol Hill after being hauled in by Paul under a subpoena for a hearing on COVID, Paul has avoided questions about McConnell and previously said it was up to the American people to decide if he was being forthcoming enough about his health.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 and has only released two images of himself smiling at the cameras since then. He said in a statement this week that he’s working hard to return to the Senate, but the office of the attending physician said he was not medically cleared yet to leave rehab.

The only two images released by McConnell's office since he was hospitalized on June 14. Office of Mitch McConnell

Beshear sent a letter in early July and another this week demanding answers from McConnell. He has called for him to release video or call into a news station to provide an update, as several Republican leaders have claimed to have spoken by phone with McConnell. That has not happened.

The governor’s office has received no updates from McConnell since he was hospitalized, and his letters have been met with silence. In this week’s letter, he called on the senator to provide proof he can serve or resign and even wrote to Senate Majority Leader John Thune to investigate and potentially begin proceedings to remove McConnell.

Paul slammed the governor this week and claimed his push is a “campaign ploy by Beshear to look relevant.”

“There’s a lot of news over how Senator McConnell’s doing, and so to appear relevant, he’s putting out inflammatory statements and this and that,” Paul said on Tuesday on Capitol Hill. "

“I think, for goodness sakes, you know we’ve had elderly senators from both parties. You haven’t heard me ranting and raving, saying ‘they need to prove they’re alive,’” Paul added, noting there have been senators “missing for a year.”

Beshear fired back on CNN on Tuesday that the people of his state “deserve a senator that they know has the capacity to serve.”

“How is it asking that much to ask him to do a short video or to call into a news station for a couple of minutes when supposedly he’s calling other people and having longer conversations?” Beshear told Kaitlan Collins on her show.

“It’s a campaign ploy to say someone should have a three-minute interview ?” Beshear asked. “My goodness, is that too much for Rand Paul because I see him jumping in front of every camera he can find.”