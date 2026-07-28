Kentucky Governor Exposes Plot Behind McConnell Vanishing Act

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has revealed the reason why many believe Mitch McConnell has stayed hidden from view since his fall at his Washington home on June 14.

“There’s an argument out there that August 3 is a date where I could not later call a special election,” Beshear said on Bloomberg TV.

August 3 has become a key deadline in the McConnell health saga because some experts believe if the seat is not vacated by then, Beshear won’t have time to call a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of the term.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks during a discussion at the Center for American Progress titled "Focusing on What Matters: How Democrats Can Connect With America," on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Democratic governor acknowledged that there is a conspiracy that McConnell’s true fate is being withheld by Republicans until after August 3, so Beshear can’t take action to address a vacancy before McConnell’s full term is up at the end of the year.

“Those that are really pushing this, I think, are under the impression that a Democrat in Kentucky might be able to win that election. It’s been since 1992 that we had a Democratic senator in Kentucky,” Beshear added about the theory.

However, the governor acknowledged the GOP senator’s absence isn’t exactly a bad thing for his party.

Beshear wrote a letter to McConnell on Monday demanding he provide proof of his “capacity to serve, or resign” after the senator and his team ignored the governor’s previous attempt to get answers.

He argued on Tuesday that not having McConnell around to vote is not a bad thing for his party at the moment.

Sen. Mitch McConnell's office releases a new update on his health including a new picture, only the second since he was hospitalized. Senator McConnell's Office

Republicans hold a 53-seat majority in the Senate to Democrats’ 47 seats, but with McConnell in rehab, Republicans have an even tighter margin.

“He hasn’t been there to vote on the SAVE Act, which would tear voting rights away. He hasn’t been there to vote to support this war on Iran that this president started and shouldn’t be continuing,” Beshear continued.

“He’s not there to vote for a potential replacement of a Supreme Court justice to continue a court that would tear down the Voting Rights Act, so listen, when you look at some of this vacancy, not having Mitch McConnell show up isn’t necessarily a bad thing because he certainly doesn’t show up to help the American people.”

McConnell has missed more than 38 votes since he was hospitalized on June 14, and his statement released on Monday indicated that he won’t be back for at least another week, if not longer.

It could prove challenging for Republicans to get legislation and confirmations across the finish line with such tight margins in the weeks to come.

While Beshear is a rare Democratic leader elected in a deep red state, Kentucky voted for Trump in the 2024 election by more than 30 points, and forecasters expect it to go red in November

The GOP-controlled state legislature moved to strip the governor of the power to appoint a replacement for the remainder of the term, though Beshear previously suggested he could challenge it in court.

Whatever comes next, Beshear wants answers from the 84-year-old senator. He sent a second letter to McConnell and his team on Monday demanding the Kentucky Republican prove he can serve.

“As the Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” Beshear wrote. “If you are unwilling to voluntarily show that you still have the capacity to serve, I will insist Leader Thune fully investigate your condition, report to the American people, and begin the process if warranted.”

He sent a second letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune as well. The majority leader is one of the few people to have claimed to have spoken to McConnell in the past six weeks.

In a statement on Monday, McConnell claimed he was working hard to return to the Senate, but a statement from the office of the attending physician also released by his office said the senator was not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility.

The senator’s office also released a new picture of McConnell, only the second since he was hospitalized, but critics have noted how similar it was to the previous image put out on July 12 and that it is not “proof of life.”