Governor Feud Reaches Fever Pitch as Gavin Newsom Rips Into Ron DeSantis
‘FLAILING’
California Governor Gavin Newsom is not letting his Florida counterpart get away lightly after orchestrating two flights of migrants to Sacramento over the past week. In an interview on The Today Show, Newsom labeled DeSantis as “desperate for attention,” “flailing,” and said his actions were “weakness masquerading as strength”—among other insults. When asked about his earlier comments which described DeSantis as “small” and “pathetic,” Newsom added: “I think I’m being generous. Very generous.” Officials in Florida on Tuesday confirmed they were behind the flights after days of silence from Gov. Ron DeSantis on the issue. “Let’s just level set here. Here’s a governor from the state of Florida that is using taxpayer money, and he had to go to another state to find people under false pretenses,” Newsom said. “I don’t think this, I know this, I talked to the migrants.” Newsom said the migrants were lied to, taken into another state by bus and then taken on a chartered flight to Sacramento, where they were assured they would be taken care of—but were instead abandoned. “What kind of human being does that?” Newsom asked. “We mean business and so Ron DeSantis should know that, and everyone that’s been part of this. We’re not backing away.”