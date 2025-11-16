Newsom Trolls White House With ‘Golden Age’ Epstein Dig

Gavin Newsom shows no sign of slowing down his attacks on Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The California governor took aim at a post made by the official White House X account on Saturday that declared a new “GOLDEN AGE.”

“Since President Trump took office, companies have invested trillions of dollars into their U.S. based operations–onshoring and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs for Americans,” White House officials captioned a photo of Trump that has racked up 2.4 million views.

WELCOME TO THE GOLDEN AGE ✨🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZD5JvxPBeg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 15, 2025

Newsom’s official X account replied Sunday morning with a photo of the late sex offender Epstein and Trump, 79— offering a very different version of Trump’s golden age.

Newsom has repeatedly drawn attention to Trump's once-close relationship with Epstein. X

The photo is just the latest line of attack from Newsom, following the Wednesday release of 20,000 pages of email correspondence in which Epstein explicitly stated that Trump, who had “spent hours” at Epstein’s home with one of Epstein’s victims, “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Newsom responded to the email dump on Wednesday with a post featuring a screenshot of The New York Times article on the subject, captioned: “Color me shocked. Any comment, @JDVance?”

Since then, the governor has fired off several more attacks, including one depicting Trump’s renovations to the West Wing colonnade, with his ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ signage swapped for the words “I am a pedo,” a post that has been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

Newsom's post has racked up 3.3 million views on X. X

Another was an AI-cartoon drawing of a smiling Trump and his once-close pal Epstein on a tropical island, captioned “Island Boys.”

Trump has insisted that he and Epstein were never close friends, repeating several times that he distanced himself from the financier after he was placed on the sex offender list in 2008, shortly after pleading guilty to a charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor. Epstein, in turn, maintained he was the president’s “closest friend” for years.

The president did not receive or send any of the messages released last week, nor has he been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with the late financier.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Newsom has also taken aim at the president over other topics. He responded to an exchange Trump had with a reporter on Friday evening, in which the president claimed the results of his recent MRI were “outstanding” but admitted he had no idea what his doctors were analyzing. Newsom followed up with an X post plea: “Please pray for our President. He is not mentally well.”

Also last week, Newsom ripped into Donald Trump’s absence at the U.N.’s COP30 climate summit in Brazil and accused the president of “doubling down on stupid” during a speech at the world’s biggest climate conference.