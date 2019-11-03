CHEAT SHEET
Save Up to 58% on These Nikon Camera and Lenses at Amazon Long Before Black Friday Even Arrives
How do you know when it is finally time to spring for a “real” camera? Some of us wait until the last minute (also known as Black Friday). However, Nikon has incentivized every budding photographer with these phenomenal deals on Amazon, some that range up to 58% off (for this zoom lens) and several appealing camera kits. My favorite one is the Nikon D7500 Dual Zoom Lens, which is 33% off. The DSLR is pretty high-end at 24 megapixels and even compares to the Nikon D500 professional-level camera, but the D7500 kit includes both a normal portrait-friendly lens (known as 18-55mm) and a zoom lens (70-300mm), plus a carrying bag for all three items (camera and two lenses). In case you don’t have a calculator handy, the D7500 kit saves you exactly $500. Yep, it might be time to convince yourself the timing is just about perfect. | Shop on Amazon >
