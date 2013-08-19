Grace Coddington Models in New Marks & Spencer Campaign; Could Lipstick Contain Dangerous Toxins?

Grace Coddington Models in New Marks & Spencer Campaign: British retailer Marks & Spencer tapped 12 major British icons to star in its new campaign entitled "Britain's Leading Ladies." The images, shot by Annie Leibovitz, feature the likes of Helen Mirren, Ellie Goulding, Karen Elson, and most interestingly,Vogue's Creative Director (and former model) Grace Coddington. This is Coddington's first campaign in decades. [Fashionista]

Could Lipstick Contain Dangerous Toxins?: While researchers have focused on the prominence of lead in lipstick, a new study shows lipstick may contain even more toxins. A May study by Dr. Katharine Hammond in the Environmental Health Perspectives Journal discovered "traces of cadmium, cobalt, aluminum, titanium, manganese, chromium, copper and nickel in 24 lip glosses and eight lipstick brands." Since some women apply lipstick more than 20 times a day, this new research has experts asking "what happens if these metals are swallowed or otherwise absorbed on a daily basis." [NY Times]

Michelle Obama Rocks a $55 Talbots Dress: The First Lady sported a summery yellow and white printed sundress while arriving in Orlando. Leave it to Michelle Obama to look stunning in a $55 dress from Talbots, which she accessorized with pearls, a white belt, and nude, pointed-toe shoes. [Huffington Post]

InStyle Editor-at-Large Hal Rubenstein to Launch HSN Collection: Hal Rubenstein is venturing into the fashion design world with an apparel and footwear collection for HSN. “Hal is an expert in the fashion editorial industry,” said HSN’s Chief Merchandising Officer Anne Martin Vachon. “He is loved by the consumer and is known for counseling women on all things style. At HSN we focus on delivering entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience for our customers. With Hal’s background, he was a natural fit.” The collection is produced by Tiger J and Fortune Footwear and will launch on September 27th, with prices ranging from $40 to $300. [WWD]

Turkish Student Creates Cognac Tasting Rings: Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design student Merve Kahraman teamed up with Cognac producer Remy Martin to create a line of glass tasting rings. "Basically, we asked the students to link our cognac -- the bottle, the decanteur and the way of tasting cognac -- with the art of seduction," Remy Martin media coordinator Manon Missonge said. "Merve investigated the tasting ritual from the feminine perspective." Martin will not be producing the rings for sale, and will only be using the drinking jewels for art exhibits. [NPR]