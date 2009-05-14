Graham: CIA Lied to Me, Too

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed on Thursday that the CIA lied to her about the use and nature of controversial enhanced interrogation techniques—the same techniques that could implicate the Bush Six as war criminals—opponents rolled their eyes at the excuse. But now former Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Bob Graham (D-FL) says the CIA hid details from him, too. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Graham said the agency misled him on the number of times they waterboarded and when they briefed him on it. Graham explains that, when the issue "started to resurface," he asked agency officials to confirm how many times they briefed him on torture. They gave him four dates, but after Graham went through his personal records and disproved three of those dates, he said the agency admitted their mistake and confirmed that he had, in fact, received only one briefing. Senator Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia has also disputed the accuracy of the CIA's briefings records. The CIA has, so far, declined to respond to other publications' questions on the matter.
