Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘I Don’t Care’ If Trump Wanted Don McGahn to Fire Mueller

Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday that it doesn’t matter if Trump instructed White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller in the early days of his investigation, one of the more explosive allegations that surfaced in the Mueller Report. “I don’t care what they talked about. He didn’t do anything,” Graham said on Face the Nation. “The point is the president did not impede Mueller from doing his investigation.” Graham added: “It’s just all theater. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care what he said to Don McGahn. It’s what he did. And the president never obstructed.” He also said that he had no plans to call McGahn or Mueller to testify in front of his committee.