Graham: Middle East Brighter Than GOP

During an interview on "Face the Nation," Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that the path forward in the Middle East is brighter than the path of the Republican party if Donald Trump becomes the nominee. "There's a pathway forward in the Mideast. I don't see one right now for the Republican Party. In all seriousness, there are a lot of issues the country will be dealing with in the future. How do you bring a broken and divided country together? Is Mr. Trump the answer to the problems in the Mideast? His foreign policy is gibberish. The Mideast is a mess; the Republican Party is at a tipping point here," Graham, who recently decided to try and back Ted Cruz for the unity of the party, said. "But the Mideast politics, to me, seem to be less of a mess right now than the Republican Party, and that's saying a hell of a lot."
