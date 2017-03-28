Graham: Nunes’s Objectivity ‘in Question’

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday that the objectivity of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) is “in question” over his handling of classified information involving President Trump. “I think he has to repair the damage,” Graham said on NBC’s Today show, adding that Nunes should disclose all of the information he has discovered regarding “incidental surveillance” of the president’s team and how he obtained the information. Nunes has come under fire over the past week for holding a sudden press conference, informing the media and then the White House, that Trump and his team may have been surveilled during the monitoring of foreign intelligence targets. His meeting, directly afterward, with the White House, was viewed by many as a breach of protocol because he had not yet briefed the House Intelligence Committee. In his NBC interview, Graham never outright stated that Nunes should recuse himself, but said “it’s a little bizarre” how Nunes secretly went to White House grounds to obtain the “evidence” for such surveillance claims by the president.