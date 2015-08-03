Graham Promoted for Nothing in Air Force

Sen. Lindsey Graham was given special treatment as a lawmaker while serving in the military, according to The Washington Post. The hawkish presidential candidate has marketed himself through his military credentials, having served in the Air Force and its Reserves for 33 years. But according to information obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request, the South Carolina Republican was promoted into higher-ranking positions without doing much in return. The report details how Graham received merely 108 hours of Reserve training between 1995 and 2005, which is less than a day and a half each year. However, throughout those 10 years of service, Graham was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and six years later was made a colonel by President George W. Bush. When asked about his military experience in the past, Graham said “Yeah, I think I deserved promotion.”
