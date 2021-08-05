Former Penn State President Charged in Sandusky Case Gets Out of Jail After Less Than Two Months
‘MADE A MISTAKE’
Graham Spanier, the former Penn State University president, was released from jail this week after serving 58 days behind bars for a child-endangerment conviction stemming from the Jerry Sandusky abuse scandal. Spanier, 73, was convicted in 2017 for not disclosing to police that a graduate assistant had witnessed Sandusky with an unidentified boy in the Penn State football team’s shower. The ex-president has said the incident was described to him as “horseplay,” the AP reports, but after his conviction, he expressed regret for not acting on the allegation. “He made a mistake and he’s going to pay for his mistake, but I don’t consider him to be a danger to society as I would a criminal,” Judge John Boccabella said at a hearing regarding Spanier’s release. Spanier will now serve two months on house arrest.