CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo Set to Storm the Grammys After Securing Eight Nominations
Lizzo is set to reign over the 62nd Grammy Awards after she secured a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show’s most-nominated act. The singer-rapper picked up a nomination for Album of the Year with Cuz I Love You, Song and Record of the Year with her No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts,” as well as Best New Artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were close behind Lizzo with six nominations each. Taylor Swift was shut out of Album of the Year with Lover, although the album’s title track earned a nomination for Song of the Year. And there was one interesting first-time nominee—former first lady Michelle Obama is nominated for Best Spoken Word Album for her memoir Becoming. The 2020 Grammys will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.