Grammy Winner Breaks Silence After ‘Terrifying’ Arrest

Grammy winner Lil Nas X recounted his “terrifying” arrest after he allegedly charged at police last week while wandering the streets of Los Angeles in the nude.

The “Old Town Road” singer, whose legal name is Montero Hill, assured fans in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday that he was safe but rattled following his run-in with authorities.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all,” the rapper said, speaking about himself in the third person. “S--t, that was f---ing terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

Police officers caught the 26-year-old musician roaming Ventura Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in just a pair of white underwear and a pair of matching white boots, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police allege that Hill, 26, charged at and injured the officers in what they suspected to be a drug-induced delirium. Paramedics on the scene believed Hill had overdosed and transported him to a hospital before he was transferred to Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Lil Nas X attended his arraignment at the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25 in Van Nuys, California. Pool/Frederic J. Brown-Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, Hill pleaded not guilty to all charges, including battery and resisting law enforcement, and posted bail to the tune of $75,000. He was also ordered to enter a drug rehabilitation program, the New York Post reports.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted on all of the charges.

Hill’s father, Robert Stafford, who insists that Hill does not have a history of drug abuse, shared his relief about Hill’s release to a group of reporters at his Monday arraignment.