    Grammy Winner Tori Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Passing Out During L.A. Dinner

    SCARY SITUATION

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital Sunday after passing out during a dinner in Los Angeles.

    Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

    Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after passing out while out to dinner in Los Angeles—with doctors saying her condition is “really serious” after discovering several blood clots, TMZ reported. She was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Her friends rushed her there themselves to ensure she received treatment at the world-renowned facility, according to TMZ. They also said she had been “out for a while” by the time they reached the hospital. Kelly won the Grammy for Best Gospel Album in 2019.

