President Donald Trump’s anticipated military parade for his 79th birthday is shaping up to be a fully-fledged extravaganza involving more than 6,500 soldiers.

Planning documents obtained by the Associated Press, detail that the parade—which would celebrate both Trump’s birthday and the military’s 250th anniversary in June—will reportedly showcase the Army’s many years of service by bringing in soldiers from at least 11 corps and divisions nationwide.

There also will reportedly be seven Army bands performing, and even a parachute jump by the Golden Knights. Moreover, documents suggest that civilians would also be involved, with reenactor organizations and more seemingly being tapped to participate.

The parade will reportedly include over 6,000 soldiers. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

The Associate Press estimates that at least 150 vehicles (including tank battalions), 50 helicopters, seven bands, 6,600 soldiers, and a “couple thousand civilians” will define the parade.

It’s anticipated that the event will be followed by a concert and fireworks.

Army spokesman Steve Warren told AP that no final decisions on the parade, which is slated to be classified as a national special security event, have been made. Another spokesman, Col. Dave Butler, added that the Army is excited about the parade and hopes the “entire nation” will be able to “celebrate with us.”

A concert and firework display will reportedly take place after the parade. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“We want to make it into an event that the entire nation can celebrate with us,” Butler told AP. “We want Americans to know their Army and their soldiers. A parade might become part of that, and we think that will be an excellent addition to what we already have planned.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Though plans have yet to be finalized and approved, it seems the parade is shaping up to be the multimillion dollar parade of Trump’s dreams.

The president pushed for a military parade during his first term, but ultimately canceled it due to high costs. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president previously pushed for a grand military parade during his first term in 2018. He subsequently canceled it however as it was anticipated to have a $92 million price tag, according to AP.

Murmurs of Trump’s second attempt at a parade were confirmed in April with reports at the time suggesting it would stretch to around four miles and move from the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia to the White House in D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser estimated that the parade was in its “early stages” at the time, telling reporters on April 7: “I understand that I think it was Homeland Security, maybe the White House, reached out to our special events task force, which is what most people wanting to do a parade do in the District. So I would say it’s at its early stages.”