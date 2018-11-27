‘Grand Theft Auto’ Gamer Overheard Another Player Allegedly Rape Teen Girl

A Grand Theft Auto gamer told cops he overheard an opponent allegedly rape a 15-year-old girl when the suspect left on his headset, police said. Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, was arrested on Nov. 21 in Florida for the alleged attack. Fabian told his online opponent he was going to have sex with a girl and then left his headset on, allowing his fellow player to overhear the victim say “no,” the witness told cops, according to an arrest affidavit. After the alleged attack, Fabian returned to the game. Police became involved after the victim reported her alleged sexual assault and underwent a Sexual Assault Victim Exam (SAVE), which supported her allegations. At the time, Fabian was out on bail for allegedly raping another 15-year-old girl at his house. He has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery for the second charge and is currently being held at the detention center in Land O’ Lakes, Florida.
