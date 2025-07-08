Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always been skeptical about gimmicky beauty products. While I never really thought that lash and brow growth serums necessarily fell under this branch, I was equally as unconvinced by their promises of fuller, more voluminous lashes and bushy, model-off-duty brows as I was with the $5 facial massagers on Amazon promising to get rid of my double chin instantly. That was until one of my now best friends, with some of the most incredible lashes you’ve ever seen, told me she swore off mascara just a month after using GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

I decided to give it a try for myself. I’ll admit that I was genetically blessed with long lashes (thanks, Mom!), but sans mascara, mine were nothing to swoon over until I started using this magical serum. Just three weeks into using my GrandeLASH MD Eyelash serum, I noticed my lashes appeared darker and less sparse (not bad, I thought), but my friends were downright astonished by their growth—especially when I did wear mascara. By week six, it looked like I had natural extensions installed.

Naturally, as a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made an infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows to a thin, sperm-like shape back in junior high à la Kate Moss in junior high. Although my mother warned me they wouldn’t return if I decided to go against her word and pluck them, I didn’t listen. Duh. Over a decade later, they were still suffering the consequences of my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. Given how well the GradeLASH serum worked, I decided to give its brow formula a try. Unsurprisingly, the GrandeBROW serum transformed my sparse, downright sad brows back to their untouched state in just four weeks.

Apparently, I’m not the only fan of the brow-enhancing serum either—my ultimate brow crush, supermodel, and actress Brooke Shields, previously told Allure she uses the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Serum to help shape and thicken her brows pre-mascara in a video detailing her 10-minute beauty routine.

Like Shields, I also use my brow serum morning and night (as she notes in the video, the brand suggests applying it at night only), and I haven’t had any issues. The lash serum, on the other hand, can be very irritating for my eyes, so I only use it at bedtime.