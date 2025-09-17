Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m not ashamed to admit that my lashes aren’t long and fluttery on their own. Over the years, I’ve tried plenty of lash-enhancing serums to lengthen and volumize my sparse lashes, but on this journey of discovery, I realized a few things. First, my eyes (just like my skin) are incredibly sensitive. Second, most lash serums on the market contain prostaglandin analogs, synthetic compounds that mimic the effects of prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are natural hormones that play a role in the eyelash growth cycle. Prostaglandin analogs work by extending the growth phase of your eyelash growth cycle, making them stronger, longer, and thicker.

Sounds great, right? Not if you have sensitive eyes. Prostaglandin analogs are also used to treat conditions like glaucoma, and can lead to side effects like redness of the eyes, irritation, eyelid darkening, and even blurred vision. These side effects don’t affect everyone who uses them, but unfortunately, I’m a person who does. I started to notice that my eyes were becoming red and irritated after using lash serums with prostaglandin analogs in them a couple of years ago, and stopped them completely. It was tragic, considering my eyelashes looked the best they ever had.

Desperate for an alternative that wouldn’t set my eyes on fire, I tried a few prostaglandin-free options that, yes, didn’t irritate my eyes, but also didn’t work. At that point, I almost thought it would be impossible to find a sensitive eye-friendly serum that delivered the same results as an option with prostaglandin analogs. Then, one of my favorite brands, Grande Cosmetics, performed a miracle.

The brand recently released its prostaglandin-free Grandelash Sensitive Eyes Peptide Serum, a new rendition of its cult-loved original lash serum. I loved the brand’s original lash serum because it gave me the best results ever (density and length), but I had to stop using it when it caused a bit of irritation. This new formula is everything I’ve been dreaming of—zero irritation and impressive results on par with the O.G.

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash Sensitive Peptide Lash Enhancing Serum Instead of prostaglandin analogs, this formula contains Grande Cosmetics’ “LashCatalyst” Peptide Complex. This consists of a growth-promoting host of peptides that support longer, thicker lashes. Shop At Grande Cosmetics $ 48 Shop At Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping

The gentle lash serum also contains chamomile flower and green tea leaf extracts, which help calm and soothe the delicate eye area, so you can actually get it close to your lash line for optimal results. The formula is also infused with biotin to support keratin production, which is the building block of healthy lashes.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on a sample of this serum before it launched. I’ve been applying this formula daily for two and a half weeks now, and I’ll be honest: I wasn’t expecting to see any kind of results just yet, but color me impressed. My lashes started feeling stronger after just five days of use, which immediately made me love this formula.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum If you don’t have sensitive eyes and are looking for supercharged results, I highly recommend the original GrandLash formula. Shop At Grande Cosmetics $ 68 Shop At Amazon $ 68 Free Shipping

Growth-wise, I’ve already noticed a subtle difference in length. Sometimes it can be hard to tell if your lash serum is working, but I always notice the biggest difference once I put on mascara. I swiped on just one coat of mascara the other day and couldn’t believe how much longer my lashes already looked, and, most importantly, there has been no irritation whatsoever. It’s a bit too subtle to notice in photos, but my lashes already appear thicker and have been falling out a lot less.

I’d almost given up hope that I could find a prostaglandin-free lash serum that delivered the same kind of results, but now, Grande Cosmetics has done it again. This formula for sensitive eyes works just as well sans the irritation.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: