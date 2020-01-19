CHEAT SHEET
Utah Woman, 3 Kids Killed by Teenage Relative, Cops Say
A woman and three children have been shot dead by a teenage relative at a home in Grantsville, Utah. A man at the home survived the Friday night violence and was hospitalized in stable condition, according to local media reports. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released, and police did not reveal a motive. Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted: “Parents and grandparents, secure your firearms! Everyone, hug your loved ones tight. And remember love, not hate, will heal broken individuals and families.” Jason Killian, a stake president with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement that “there are no words to describe our heartbreak and grief.”