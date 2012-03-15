Graphic Anti-Smoking Campaign Debuts

CHEAT SHEET
Federal health officials unveiled a $54 million graphic anti-smoking campaign on Thursday that will feature ads with former smokers with serious illnesses from smoking. Called “Tips from Former Smokers,” the campaign features people with smoking-related ailments such as stroke-related paralysis, limb amputation, lung removal, heart attack and even one ad featuring a person who breathes through a stoma, a surgically insert hole in the neck. The campaign will feature ads in television, radio, newspapers and magazines as well as on billboards, in theatres and online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. This campaign is the Center for Disease Control’s first paid, comprehensive national anti-tobacco advertising effort.